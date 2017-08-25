close
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather: When and what time is the fight in India?



By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:11

Reuters

New Delhi: The highly anticipated clash between UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is upon us and it will be available live for Indian fans.

Dubbed as the ‘Fight of the Millenium’, the bout will take place on Saturday, August 26, at the 20,000-seater T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas Vegas Strip of Paradise.

The 12-round boxing contest which will be beamed to more than 200 countries and territories.

McGregor, a two-time world champion in UFC, has never boxed professionally and has looked awkward and ungainly during training camp sparring sessions.

He has demonstrated punching power in the UFC, but has never faced an opponent as elusive as Mayweather.

Anything other than a convincing Mayweather win will be regarded as a surprise; a McGregor victory a monumental upset.

Yet the millions who will gladly part with their cash to watch the fight in the arena or on television do not appear to be bothered by the possibility that they may be taken for an expensive ride.

Here's everthing you need to know about the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather:

What date is the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather and at what time in IST?

In India, the fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will be on August 27 (Sunday) and is likely to take place at 9:30 AM, while the main event will start at 8:30 AM.

Where is the fight between  Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather taking place?

The bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will be housed in the T-Mobile arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. 

Conor McGregor vs Floyd MayweatherMcGregor vs Mayweather live streaming in IndiaMcGregor vs Mayweather telecast IndiaMcGregor vs Mayweather fight time in ISTConor McGregorFloyd Mayweather

