India vs Argentina

COTIF Cup U20 tournament: India defeat Argentina 2-1

The win is commendable not just because of the reputation Argentina has but because the Indian team had previously gone down to Murcia and Mauritania before holding off Venezuela.

COTIF Cup U20 tournament: India defeat Argentina 2-1
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@IndianFootball

The Indian U-20 football team created history when it defeated a strong Argentine side 2-1 in their final match of COTIF Cup 2018.

The Indians went ahead in the fourth minute with a goal from a Deepak Tangri header. The scoreline remained intact at the interval but things turned for worse when Aniket was shown the red card in the 54th minute. With only 10 men on the field, the Indians still managed to pump in a second courtesy Anwar Ali. Argentina did manage to pull one back four minutes later but despite a rather tense final few minutes, the Indians managed to secure a victory.

 

 

The win is commendable not just because of the reputation Argentina has but because the Indian team had previously gone down to Murcia and Mauritania before holding off Venezuela.

 

