Cricketers, Sports fraternity express sorrow over Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at AIIMS. He was admitted on June 11, 2018 and was stable for nine weeks. His condition declined in the last 36 hours and was put on life support. He breathed his last at 5.05pm on Thursday.
The three-time prime minister wanted sports to play the bridge between India and Pakistan. Vajpayee, in a bid to bring warmth in the tense Indo-Pak relations, had restarted cricketing ties between the two nations. He had allowed the Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly to travel to Pakistan for a full-fledged tour after 19 years (five-ODI series, three-Test) in 2004.
Athletes and sportspersons took to Twitter to join the nation in mourning
Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar expressed anguish over the demise of Vajpayee and wrote: India is at a great loss today. Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji's contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018
One of India's Most Loved Prime Minister, a great poet and a wonderful statesman. We as a nation will miss you sir #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji Deepest condolences to admirers and loved ones . pic.twitter.com/BPQRUD8nLG
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2018
Former cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who unsuccessfully contested for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur constituency, wrote: One of the finest leaders, India has ever had. Feel a lot of gratitude for the love he showered upon me and also wished well for me in an election rally. The nation will miss him. Condolences to his loved ones.
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 16, 2018
A sad day for the country, as we lose one of our greatest leaders. #AtalBihariVajpayee contributed so much for the betterment of the country. May his soul rest in peace
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2018
My deepest condolences on the passing of our former Prime Minister Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. One of the few politicians I always respected for his honesty and devotion to the national cause. May his soul rest in peace.
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 16, 2018
#AtalBihariVaajpayee ji #Alwida. Great souls don't die, they stay in our memories always.
— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzadMP) August 16, 2018
Professional boxer, Vijender Singh wrote: One of the Greatest PM this Country has ever seen. A visionary, poet, A statesman, A man who won over a million hearts. Man who deserves nothing but respect. Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee is no more with us. His contribution for the motherland will inspire generations to come.
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 16, 2018
#AtalBihariVajpayee ji - A leader par excellence, a daring PM who made Pokhran possible, a highly principled politician & a poet of inspirational grit who was admired across party lines.
His demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era. शांति शांति
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2018
The end of an era. #AtalBihariVajpayee ji worked so hard for the country. He's been a father figure, an icon and an inspiration to millions of people. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and followers.
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 16, 2018
End of an era #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 16, 2018
An iconic leader, a visionary, a former prime minister, a Bharat Ratna. #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji really stood out tall as a statesman in Indian Politics. #RIP sir
— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 16, 2018
It's been a sad week, the demise of one of India's finest leaders "Mr. Vajpayee" is heartbreaking. #RIPVajpayee
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2018
A man of class and dignity. Always put India first. #AtalBihariVajpayee
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2018
Leaders live exemplary life to make our world better & that’s what #AtalBihariVajpayee ji did for India. Most of us grew up in his remarkable leadership and saw our country shaping up in a super power! It’s end of an Era & a moment of extreme grief! #RIP #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/K1imIcfm9I
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 16, 2018
The 93-year-old was admitted to AIIMS due to a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.