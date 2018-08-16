हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Cricketers, Sports fraternity express sorrow over Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday at AIIMS. He was admitted on June 11, 2018 and was stable for nine weeks. His condition declined in the last 36 hours and was put on life support. He breathed his last at 5.05pm on Thursday. 

The three-time prime minister wanted sports to play the bridge between India and Pakistan. Vajpayee, in a bid to bring warmth in the tense Indo-Pak relations, had restarted cricketing ties between the two nations. He had allowed the Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly to travel to Pakistan for a full-fledged tour after 19 years (five-ODI series, three-Test) in 2004. 

Athletes and sportspersons took to Twitter to join the nation in mourning

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar expressed anguish over the demise of Vajpayee and wrote: India is at a great loss today. Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji's contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.

 

 

 

 

 

Former cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who unsuccessfully contested for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur constituency, wrote:  One of the finest leaders, India has ever had. Feel a lot of gratitude for the love he showered upon me and also wished well for me in an election rally. The nation will miss him. Condolences to his loved ones. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Professional boxer, Vijender Singh wrote: One of the Greatest PM this Country has ever seen. A visionary, poet, A statesman, A man who won over a million hearts. Man who deserves nothing but respect. Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee is no more with us. His contribution for the motherland will inspire generations to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 93-year-old was admitted to AIIMS due to a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

