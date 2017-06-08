Cristiano Ronaldo remains atop on Forbes' richest athletes list; Virat Kohli lone Indian

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli is the lone Indian on the list of Forbes magazine's list of 100 highest-paid athletes, which is topped by Real Madrid forward and Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo. He is followed in by NBA star LeBron James of Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, ranked 89, is estimated to have earned around $22 million, which includes $3 million from salary and winnings, while the rest $19 million from endorsements.

Ronaldo, 32, who maintained his position atop, is estimated to have earned $93 million in 2016 – of which $58 million came from his salary from Real Madrid, while remaining $35 million added to the total as endorsement income.

The Portugal skipper has a life-long contract with sports brand Nike which is worth around $1 billion, alongside Tag Heuer, Herbalife and Abbott Labs, for whom he is a pitchman. Apart from these, he also has a range of CR7 products and hotels that add on to his income.

NBA star James, reckoned to earn around $86.2 million, is highest among the other 32 basketball players on the list of 100. He edged past Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who shifted down the No.3 on the list, with an estimated earning of $80m ($53m as club salary and $27m as endorsements income). Tennis great Roger Federer and Golden State Warriors guard Kevin Durant followed in for the next two spots to complete the top-five slots.

American tennis star and 23-time Grand Slam winner, Serena Williams, is the only woman on the list with an estimated income of $27 million. She is placed at 51st overall.