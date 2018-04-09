CWG 2018: Boxers Manish Kaushik and Gaurav Solanki enter quarter-finals

Gold Coast (Australia): India`s Manish Kaushik and Gaurav Solanki entered the quarter-finals of their respective weight categories in the men`s boxing competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Kaushik beat off a strong initial challenge before getting the better of Michael Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago in the round of 16 stage of the lightweight (60 kilogram) category.

The Indian won by a 4:0 margin as four of the five judges ruled in his favour while one scored it as a draw.

Earlier, Solanki entered the quarter-finals of the men`s flyweight (52 kilogram) category.

Solanki defeated Akimos Annang Ampiah of Ghana by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the round of 16.

The Indian dominated the bout from start to finish, using his superior technique and hand speed to force Ampiah on to the defensive for the most part.

But Kaushik had a more difficult task as Michael turned out to a technically strong boxer.

Michael did well in the opening round, keeping a low guard while using his long reach and and quick movements to create a lot of problems for Kaushik.

Kaushik did much better in the next two rounds, using his high guard to keep out Michael`s punches and managed to penetrate his opponent`s defence on several occasions.

