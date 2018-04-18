CWG 2018 gold medallist Manu Bhaker trashes reports of being 'insulted'

India's shooting prodigy, 16-year-old Manu Bhaker, who won a gold medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia, has trashed all reports of her being insulted at a function in Dadri on Tuesday to felicitate medal winners from Haryana.

“I have not been insulted. My village elders came and I stood up. What does a normal person do when they meet their elders? Do they keep sitting? If I sat in front of them on the ground, I did nothing wrong,” Bhaker said talking to The Times of India.

Bhaker was also miffed with "sensational" reporting in the name of news.

“Why do journalists go to any extent to create a sensational news? This, I believe, they do when they can’t get a story. Such type of wrong propaganda should be stopped,” the champion shooter added.

Liar @TimesNow doing fake propaganda. Listen to #CommonwealthGames2018 Gold medal winner Manu Bhaker here. She clearly says that she chose to sit below stage to give seat to her father. pic.twitter.com/0mSPDGXKew — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) April 17, 2018

The episode didn't go down well with Manu's father, Ramkishan Bhaker, as well.

“Such reporting should be banned. We give respect to our elders and that's what my daughter has done too. She was not insulted," he said talking to TOI.

"Don’t add misery to what she has got for this country. Learn to respect your elders like Manu does. Salute her and don’t point fingers at her or the people who felicitated her,” Ramkishan added.

The teenage shooting sensation won gold in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Gold Coast Games that ran from April 4 to 15.