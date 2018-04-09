हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CWG 2018: India's Tejaswin Shankar enters men's high jump final

India`s Tejaswin Shankar entered the final of the men`s high jump event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

IANS| Updated: Apr 09, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
Gold Coast (Australia): India`s Tejaswin Shankar entered the final of the men`s high jump event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Shankar registered a best attempt of 2.21 metres, thus meeting the qualifying standard of 2.27m. He finished the qualification stage at the joint fifth spot. 

Jamal Wilson of the Bahamas topped the qualification stage. 

