CWG 2018: India's Tejaswin Shankar enters men's high jump final
IANS| Updated: Apr 09, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
Gold Coast (Australia): India`s Tejaswin Shankar entered the final of the men`s high jump event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
Shankar registered a best attempt of 2.21 metres, thus meeting the qualifying standard of 2.27m. He finished the qualification stage at the joint fifth spot.
Jamal Wilson of the Bahamas topped the qualification stage.