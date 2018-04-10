CWG 2018: Para Powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary does India proud with sixth bronze

Para Powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary won India's sixth bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. It was also the country's first medal in Gold Coast from the para-athletic contingent.

Chaudhary started badly as he failed to lift 201kg in his first two attempts. However, in the third attempt, he succeeded in lifting 201kg and securing a bronze for the country with total points of 181.0.

Nigeria's Abdulazeez Ibrahim won gold (191.9 points), while silver went to Malaysia's Yee Khie Jong (188.7 points).

Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, who won javelin gold in Athens (2004) and Rio (2016) for India, took to Twitter to congratulate Sachin.

Earlier in the day, shooter Heena Sidhu won the 25m pistol gold to take India's gold tally to 11. Heena notched up a CWG record of 38 points in the final to take the gold medal in style. Elena Galiabovitch of Australia scored 35 to take silver, while Malaysia's Alia Sazana Azahari got bronze with 26.

This was the 11th gold medal for India in this CWG and Heena's first individual gold in three editions of this quadrennial event. This was also the 28-year-old's second medal in this edition having earlier won silver in women's 10m Air Pistol.

Also, as many as five Indian boxers -- Amit Phangal (46-49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg), Manoj Kumar (69kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) -- reached the semis on Tuesday, assuring India five medals.

With two medals on Tuesday, India remained third in the medals tally with 11 gold, four silver and six bronze behind leaders Australia and England.