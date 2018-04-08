CWG 2018: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Gold, Silver, Bronze medal winners

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate the Indians who made a podium finish at the fourth day of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.

Congratulating weightlifter Punam Yadav, PM Modi wrote:"India congratulates Punam Yadav for winning the Gold Medal in the 69 Kg women’s weightlifting event. Her dedication towards weightlifting is truly admirable."

He also wished the two shooters - Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu who bagged the Gold and Silver medals in the 10m Air Pistol event. "Our shooters are distinguishing themselves at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manu Bhaker continues her stupendous form and bags a Gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her," he tweeted.

"Delighted that Heena Sidhu won the Silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours," the PM added.

Applauding Ravi Kumar for winning the Bronze in the men's 10m Air Rifle event, PM Modi said: "The promising shooter Ravi Kumar has won the Bronze in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. Every Indian takes pride in his accomplishment. This young shooter has made a rich contribution towards sports."

It's been a good day for India so far at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast with 2 Gold, one Silver and 1 Bronze on Sunday. India's Punam Yadav got home the first Gold medal on Day 4 in 69-kg women's weightlifting. Soon after Indian shooters made their mark with Manu Bhaker winning the Gold and Heena Sidhu bagging the Silver in women's 10-m air pistol. Indian shooter Ravi Kumar bagged also had a podium finish in Men's 10m Air Rifle with a Bronze medal. At present, India stands at the third spot with 6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.