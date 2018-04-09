CWG 2018: Poovamma finishes 5th in women's 400m heats

Gold Coast (Australia): India`s Poovamma Raju finished fifth in Heat 1 of the women`s 400-metre event at the 21 Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Poovamma clocked 53.72 seconds to finish 0.175 seconds behind Botswana`s Amantle Montsho who registered 51.20 to take the top spot.

Anastasia Le-Roy of Jamaica clocked her season`s best time of 51.37 seconds to take the second spot.

The top four runners in each of the four heats earn a direct spot in the semi-finals.

Apart from Montsho and Le-Roy, third placed Emily Diamond (52.26) of England and Zambia`s Quincy Malekani (52.40) also entered the semi-finals.

Poovamma still has a chance to reach the next stage as the four fastest athletes outside the top four are also allowed into the semi-finals.

However, she will now have to wait for the results of the other four heats later in the day.