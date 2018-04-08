CWG 2018: Punam Yadav wins 5th Gold for India in 69-kg women's weightlifting

India's weightlifters brought another glory to the country after Punam Yadav won Gold for India in the 69-kg women's weightlifting event on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Punam Yadav successfully lifted 118kg in her first clean and jerk attempt but failed in her second attempt. Fighting back, she came back to the stage and finished at top of the podium in women's 69kg event with a combined lift of 222kg (Snatch 100kg + C&J 122kg).

Yadav claimed Gold ahead of England's Sarah Davies, who finished with 217kg (95kg+122kg). The Englishwoman went for a 128kg lift in her final clean and jerk attempt in pursuit of gold but could not complete it and dropped the bar. The bronze medal was won by Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai with an effort of 216kg (100kg+116kg).

Yadav had claimed a silver at last year's Commonwealth Championships last year, her first event after making the jump from 63kg to 69kg category.

Till now, all five Gold medals for India have been bagged by weightlifters. Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg) extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions.