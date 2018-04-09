CWG 2018: Swimmers Khade, Nataraj crash out

Gold Coast (Australia): Indian swimmers Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj crashed out of their respective events at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Monday.

Khade registered a time of 23.11 seconds in Heat 6 of the men`s 50 metre Freestyle event.

With the best 16 athletes progressing to the next phase, Khade`s time was not enough to keep him in the competition.

Benjamin Proud of England clocked the overall fastest time in the heats with 21.45 seconds.

Bradley Tandy of South Africa was second overall with 21.78 seconds.

Earlier, Nataraj crashed out of the men`s 200 metre backstroke event at after finishing sixth in Heat 2.

Srihari clocked 2 minutes and 4.75 seconds to finish at a disappointing sixth position out of the seven competitors in Heat 2.

He finished a whopping 6.83 seconds behind South Africa`s Martin Binedell who clocked 1:57.92 to win Heat 2.

Binedell also claimed the overall top position after the completion of all the three heats.