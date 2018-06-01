हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjita Chanu

"I can't believe that I have tested positive because I haven't taken anything myself."

CWG gold medallist Sanjita Chanu cries foul after failing dope test
File photo

New Delhi: A day after testing positive for a banned substance, CWG gold medalist and highly-respected Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu claimed she was absolutely innocent and that her urine samples were changed.

The International Weightlifting Federation on Thursday had said that Chanu had tested positive for testosterone. Chanu though said she had not taken any banned substance. "I can't believe that I have tested positive because I haven't taken anything myself. During that period of time. I was injured. I feel the urine samples were changed," she told news agency ANI.

While the IWF has not mentioned details of when the samples were collected, Chanu says she will appeal and that Indian Weightlifting Federation is backing her. "The federation is behind me and they will help me prove my innocence."

24-year-old Chanu had bagged the gold medal in the women's 53kg class at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in March. She had also won gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow - in the 48kg category. And while she has bagged several honours for India, it is the Indian Weightlifting Federation that has now committed itself to restoring Chanu's honour. News agency PTI has reported that the organisation is planning to contest the ruling.

