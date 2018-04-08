CWG: Shooter Saniya Sheikh in women's skeet final; Maheshwari Chauhan ousted

Gold Coast (Australia): Indian shooter Saniya Sheikh qualified for the final of the women's skeet event at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday. Saniya shot a total of 71 to finish the qualification stage in the third place. However, her compatriot Maheshwari Chauhan faced disappointment having finished at the eighth spot after shooting a total of 68.

Saniya shot 25 in the first round before shooting 23 each in the other two rounds at the Belmont Shooting Centre. Cyprus' Panagiota Andreou topped the qualification stage by shooting a total of 74, while Australian Aislin Jones finished second, totalling 71.

While Saniya is keeping India's hopes of a medal alive in the skeet event, Indian shooter Ravi Kumar won the Bronze medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games.

Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind Australian Dane Sampson (245) and Bangladesh's Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7), who won the gold and silver, respectively at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Another Indian shooter Deepak Kumar who had created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 in the qualification round, was eliminated in the final.