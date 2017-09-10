Cyclist dies from crash near Vuelta a Espana finale

Alto de l'Angliru, Spain: A 29-year-old Spanish woman has died after crashing into a wall on her bike near the finish line of the penultimate stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday.

The 20th stage of the three-week race around Spain took place in poor weather conditions with rain and fog affecting the climb to Alto de l`Angliru in the north-western region of Asturias.

"The young cyclist... died as a consequence of severe injuries suffered after losing control of her bike and colliding with a wall," the Asturian centre of emergency coordination said in a statement.

"It appears the accident took place after the breaks failed."

The accident took place around midday local time (1000GMT) just a few hours before Tour de France champion Chris Froome all but sealed the overall race victory.

The victim was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Oviedo, where she passed away.