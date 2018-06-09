हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Under 14 tennis championship

Daksh Agarwal, Shruti Ahlawat clinch double crown in U14 tennis tourney

Pune boy Daksh Agarwal and Delhi girl Shruti Ahlawat lifted the boys and girls singles titles here today to complete a coveted double crown each in the MSLTA- KPIT Arun Wakankar Memorial Asian Under 14 tennis championship here.

Daksh Agarwal, Shruti Ahlawat clinch double crown in U14 tennis tourney

Pune: Pune boy Daksh Agarwal and Delhi girl Shruti Ahlawat lifted the boys and girls singles titles here today to complete a coveted double crown each in the MSLTA- KPIT Arun Wakankar Memorial Asian Under 14 tennis championship here.

In the boys final, fifth seed Agarwal easily overcame under 12 national champion and city mate Manas Dhamne, partnering whom he won the doubles title yesterday, 6-4 6-2 in ten minutes under two hours at the Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi.

In the girls final, third seed Shruti downed fourth seed Veda Raju Prapurna of Hyderabad 6-0 6-3 in 75 minutes.

Shruti and Veda had won the girls doubles crown yesterday.

Agarwal and Shruti logged 300 Asian Tennis Federation points while the beaten finalists earned 200 points each.

Tags:
Under 14 tennis championshipMSLTA- KPITArun Wakankar Memorial AsianDaksh AgarwalShruti Ahlawat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close