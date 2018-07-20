हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Daniel DC Cormier to face Brock Lesnar in WWE UFC, warns he will put the Universal champion to sleep

Daniel 'DC' Cormier and Brock Lesnar will lock horns at the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the former is confident of winning the bout. 

Daniel 'DC' Cormier and Brock Lesnar will lock horns at the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the former is confident of winning the bout. The 39-year-old Cormier is the champion in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. He is also the top-ranked Pound-for-Pound (P4P) fighter in the world. Lesnar, 41, is the current Universal champion.

The two fighters will clash in the UFC heavyweight division. Cormier and Lesnar, who has several call names - The Conqueror, The Beast Incarnate, The Anomaly - had come face to face at the T-Mobile Arena where Cormier mocked Lesnar after knocking out Stipe Miocic to have two belts at the same time. Lesnar had pushed Cormier and fired a volley of abuses.

 

However, Cormier did not retaliate and instead cautioned him that he will not hold back when the two meet during the UFC and put him to "sleep". He told wwe.com, "Listen Brock, you get this one. But when they close that Octagon door I am gonna put you to sleep. He will pay for it. I have been following Brock since 1999 when he wrestled for the heavyweight championship, I wrestled for the light heavyweight championship so this is a story that has been writing itself for 20 years."

Cormier made his debut against Frank Mir on April 20, 2013, at UFC and since then has made a name for himself as one of the best fighters.

