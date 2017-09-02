close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team

John will have a tough task in resurrecting the performances of the Indian team considering that it has been a bit of a downhill curve.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 17:13
David John to be interim coach of Indian men’s hockey team

New Delhi: Following the sacking of Roelant Oltmans as the head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, David John has been appointed as the interim coach. Australian John was earlier appointed as Hockey India’s high performance director last year.

It is interesting that prior to the appointment of John as the high performance director, Dutchman Oltmans was in a dual role, acting as both the head coach as well as the high performance director.

John will have a tough task in resurrecting the performances of the Indian team considering that it has been a bit of a downhill curve. For John, it will also be an uphill battle on a slippery slope because Hockey Indian has some sort of a reputation of being impatient.

As many as six foreign head coaches and team directors have been fired in the last 10 years. Apart from Oltmans, the list includes Terry Walsh, Ric Charlesworth, Michael Nobbs, Jose Brasa and Paul van Ass.

On the change of guard, the chief of the section committee, Harbinder Singh, was quoted to be saying by PTI, "The current format of coaching was not showing results beyond a certain level. The Committee unanimously agreement that immediate action was required to be taken and while change may not always be comfortable it is essential if we want to position ourselves as a serious global contender for the upcoming critical tournaments in 2018 including the Asian Games & World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games.”

TAGS

David JohnRoelant OltmansHockey India coach sacked

From Zee News

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixes to reach hundred in CPL
cricket

Watch: Dwayne Smith hits Shane Watson for back-to-back sixe...

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centre Court’ remark
Tennis

Maria Sharapova hits back at Caroline Wozniacki over ‘Centr...

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 5th ODI: Statistical Preview

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team India harps on fitness
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina face uncertain future as Team In...

Lasith Malinga rues &#039;lost generation&#039;, urges Sri Lanka to back struggling team
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Lasith Malinga rues 'lost generation', urges Sri...

Hockey India sacks men&#039;s national team coach Roelant Oltmans
Other Sports

Hockey India sacks men's national team coach Roelant...

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma&#039;s trainer
cricket

See pic: Virender Sehwag finds birthday boy Ishant Sharma...

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricketIndia tour of Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 5th ODI: Live streaming, TV listin...

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara thank fans for unconditional love
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Arjuna Awardees Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video