Davinder Kang's Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: It is the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in London. The event will take place on Saturday. It is of major Indian interest as Davinder Kang will be in action. Kang will look to become only the second Indian ever to win a medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships.

Date:

The action from the men’s javelin throw final will be on August 12, Saturday.

Time:

The men’s javelin throw final will begin at 8:15 pm local time on August 12, Saturday. It will eventually be 12:45 am India time on August 13, Sunday morning.

Where:

All the action on Saturday will be at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the championships are with the Star Sports network. Star Sports Select 2/HD 2 will broadcast the event.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the big event will be available on Hotstar.com.