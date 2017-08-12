close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Davinder Kang's Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Know all the details here for action from the Javelin Throw Final at the 2017 World Athletics Championships

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 13:04
Davinder Kang&#039;s Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Twitter/ Sikh News Express

New Delhi: It is the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in London. The event will take place on Saturday. It is of major Indian interest as Davinder Kang will be in action. Kang will look to become only the second Indian ever to win a medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships.

Date:

The action from the men’s javelin throw final will be on August 12, Saturday.

Time:

The men’s javelin throw final will begin at 8:15 pm local time on August 12, Saturday. It will eventually be 12:45 am India time on August 13, Sunday morning.

Where:

All the action on Saturday will be at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the championships are with the Star Sports network. Star Sports Select 2/HD 2 will broadcast the event.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the big event will be available on Hotstar.com.

TAGS

davinder kangworld athletics championshipsStreamingtelecast

From Zee News

Virender Sehwag lashes out at ‘pathetic’ state of Ranchi stadium after wrestler’s death
Other Sports

Virender Sehwag lashes out at ‘pathetic’ state of Ranchi st...

EPL 2017-18, GW1: Manchester United vs West Ham United – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST, Venue
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL 2017-18, GW1: Manchester United vs West Ham United – Li...

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul equals world record; first Indian to strike seven consecutive 50-plus scores in Test cricket
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul equals world record; fi...

Lalit Modi bids adieu to &#039;cricket administration; urges BCCI to release funds due to RCA
cricket

Lalit Modi bids adieu to 'cricket administration; urge...

Kevin Durant clarifies comments on India, promises to visit country for more camps
Other Sports

Kevin Durant clarifies comments on India, promises to visit...

Oliver Giroud header seals Arsenal win in season-opening thriller against Leicester City
English Premier League 2017-18Football

Oliver Giroud header seals Arsenal win in season-opening th...

Match-winner Oliver Giroud can still do a job for Arsenal, says Arsene Wenger
English Premier League 2017-18Football

Match-winner Oliver Giroud can still do a job for Arsenal,...

Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer defeats Roberto Bautista Agut to punch ticket to Montreal semis
Tennis

Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer defeats Roberto Bautista Agu...

World Athletics Championships: London braced for Usain Bolt and Mo Farah swansongs
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: London braced for Usain Bolt...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video