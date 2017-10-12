Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji qualify for Track cycling World Cup

The Indian duo obtained enough points to enter into the qualifying rounds of UCI Cycling World Cup events following their strong show in the Track Asia Cup here.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 23:41 PM IST
New Delhi: India's Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji have qualified for the UCI Track Cycling World Cup to be held in Manchester, England from November 10-12.

The Indian duo obtained enough points to enter into the qualifying rounds of UCI Cycling World Cup events following their strong show in the Track Asia Cup here.

Deborah and Aleena will participate in team sprint event as well as keirin and individual sprint event in the World Cup.

Commenting on the development, Deborah said, "I am happy that I got the World Cup Ticket but it's just the beginning and I have to improve more in the coming days. I'm training hard and my sole aim is to bring laurels for the country."

Coach R K Sharma said, "My wards are doing good, we started from juniors and achieved the milestones. Now, they are graduating to seniors, we set the targets and achieving them one by one."

In the Track Asia Cup here, Deborah has so far bagged two silver medals. She won a silver in women's 500m elite event and another medal of the same colour in team sprint event along with Aleena.

