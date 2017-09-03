close
Deepika Kumari crashes out of world cup final in round one

With Deepika’s exit, India’s campaign at the world cup final also comes to an end.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 20:04
Deepika Kumari crashes out of world cup final in round one

New Delhi: In a surprising result, Deepika Kumari had to make a round one exit from the world cup final being held in Rome, Italy. The ace Indian archer lost to Tan Ya-ting of Taiwan 6-0 at Stadio dei Marmi. It is interesting that the former world number one Indian archer lost to the same woman at the Rio Olympics in 2016. With Deepika’s exit, India’s campaign at the world cup final also comes to an end.

Tan Ya-ting, who had eliminated Deepika in the Olympics pre-quarterfinal last year, started off with two perfect 10s to take the Indian by surprise in the first set.

Ya-ting shot 10-9-10 to set an early momentum, while Deepika was a slow-starter with 8-9-10 and never really overcame from the first set jitters.

The Olympic bronze medallist shot a sensational 30 out of 30 in the second set, to which Deepika (25) had no answer to. Continuing her impressive form, Ya-ting shot 28 in the third set and blew away any chance of the Indian's bid for a fifth final. (With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Deepika KumariArchery World CupRome

