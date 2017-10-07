close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Delhi government drafts policy for sportspersons, to bear expenses

The government has drafted a policy under which their training, travelling and other expenses would be fully borne by it, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 22:35
Delhi government drafts policy for sportspersons, to bear expenses
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi government decision will bring cheer to national and international-level sportspersons in the national capital soon.

The government has drafted a policy under which their training, travelling and other expenses would be fully borne by it, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking at an event, Kejriwal said there was no dearth of youths who can earn medals in sports, but their efforts were strained by facilities and government's assistance.

"If they are provided government's assistance and resources, they can do much more," he said.

"In next one or two months, the Delhi government will introduce a policy under which if youths earn a medal at national or international-level, government will bear their expenses, like training, food, travelling," he said.

Kejriwal said a draft of the policy has been prepared and this programme will benefit the youths of rural areas.

"At present, these youths cannot do much more due to the dearth of resources. With this policy, they will be benefited a lot," he said, without elaborating the policy.

The Delhi government is also planning to set up a Sports University to ensure sportspersons could simultaneously pursue and complete academic qualifications while pursuing sports careers.

TAGS

Delhi GovernmentsportspersonsNCRDelhi Chief MinisterArvind Kejriwalsports news

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany defeat Costa Rica 2-1
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany defeat Costa Rica 2-1

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: India extend domination with 9-wicket win in rain-marred tie
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: India extend domination with...

FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC says will provide adequate water
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC says will provide adequate water

Watch: Virat Kohli&#039;s bullet throw impresses MS Dhoni in Ranchi
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli's bullet throw impresses MS Dhoni i...

Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Prashant Chopra&#039;s 338, Gautam Gambhir&#039;s ton headline Day 2 of first round
cricket

Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Prashant Chopra's 338, Gautam Ga...

India vs Australia 2017: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Ashish Nehra to become second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India
India vs Australia 2017cricket

India vs Australia 2017: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Ashish Ne...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil down Spain 2-1 in Group D opener
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil down Spain 2-1 in Group D opene...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal gets &#039;bunny&#039; Glenn Maxwell for fourth time in IND-AUS series
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal gets 'bunny' Glenn Maxwel...

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mohammad Amir limps off the field on Day 2
cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Mohammad Amir limps off th...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video