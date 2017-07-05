close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Develop sporting facilities for differently-abled: LG Anil Baijal to DDA

The Sports Management Board, constituted in 1989, is responsible for supervision, planning and development of sports infrastructure in Delhi including, maintenance and administration of sports complexes, fields and multi-gyms developed by the DDA.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 23:06
Develop sporting facilities for differently-abled: LG Anil Baijal to DDA

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday pitched for inclusion of prominent players and coaches in the DDA's Sports Management Board and asked the urban body to develop sports facilities for the differently-abled.

Baijal said this during a review of the functioning of the Board at the Raj Niwas.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority Udai Pratap Singh, the Commissioner (Sports), and a few other senior officials of the DDA.

"Young talent should be groomed through quality coaching at DDA sports complexes. Both under-utilisation and over- utilisation of facilities, as reported from certain sports complexes should be worked upon," Baijal was quoted as saying in a statement from the Raj Niwas.

The LG said prominent sports personalities and renowned coaches "should be included in the Sports Management Board".

He also asked the DDA to develop sports complexes to cater to the needs of differently-abled sportspersons and to provide archery, football and other sports facilities for children, it said.

Baijal also asked the DDA to increase the number of sports complexes with facilities, like walking tracks, open gyms and directed officials to ensure that basic safety guidelines are adhered to.

The Sports Management Board, constituted in 1989, is responsible for supervision, planning and development of sports infrastructure in Delhi including, maintenance and administration of sports complexes, fields and multi-gyms developed by the DDA.

TAGS

Anil BaijalDelhi Lt GovernorDDASports Management Boardsports facilitydifferently-abledsports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

104th Tour de France: Fabio Aru wins maiden stage win as defending champion Chris Froome snathces yellow jersey
Other Sports

104th Tour de France: Fabio Aru wins maiden stage win as de...

It&#039;s confirmed! Barcelona extend Lionel Messi contract until 2021
Football

It's confirmed! Barcelona extend Lionel Messi contract...

Wimbledon 2017: Daniil Medvedev sorry for throwing coins at umpire
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Daniil Medvedev sorry for throwing coins at...

Arsenal break club record to sign France forward Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon
Football

Arsenal break club record to sign France forward Alexandre...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Legends Nwankwo Kanu, Esteban Cambiasso to attend official draw
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Legends Nwankwo Kanu, Esteban Cambiass...

I-League committee refers foreigners&#039; quota issue to AIFF
Football

I-League committee refers foreigners' quota issue to A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video