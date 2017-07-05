Develop sporting facilities for differently-abled: LG Anil Baijal to DDA

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday pitched for inclusion of prominent players and coaches in the DDA's Sports Management Board and asked the urban body to develop sports facilities for the differently-abled.

Baijal said this during a review of the functioning of the Board at the Raj Niwas.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority Udai Pratap Singh, the Commissioner (Sports), and a few other senior officials of the DDA.

"Young talent should be groomed through quality coaching at DDA sports complexes. Both under-utilisation and over- utilisation of facilities, as reported from certain sports complexes should be worked upon," Baijal was quoted as saying in a statement from the Raj Niwas.

The LG said prominent sports personalities and renowned coaches "should be included in the Sports Management Board".

He also asked the DDA to develop sports complexes to cater to the needs of differently-abled sportspersons and to provide archery, football and other sports facilities for children, it said.

Baijal also asked the DDA to increase the number of sports complexes with facilities, like walking tracks, open gyms and directed officials to ensure that basic safety guidelines are adhered to.

The Sports Management Board, constituted in 1989, is responsible for supervision, planning and development of sports infrastructure in Delhi including, maintenance and administration of sports complexes, fields and multi-gyms developed by the DDA.