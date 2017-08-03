close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Devendra Jhajharia, Sardar Singh recommended for Khel Ratna; Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara for Arjuna awards

Sardar received the Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2015.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 14:25
Devendra Jhajharia, Sardar Singh recommended for Khel Ratna; Harmanpreet Kaur, Cheteshwar Pujara for Arjuna awards

New Delhi: The award selection committe today, recommended names of Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia and former Hockey India captain Sardar Singh for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards, while cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur were listed among 17 sportspersons for Arjuna awards.

Jhajharia had won a gold medal in men’s javelin throw F46 category in the Rio Paralympics, becoming the most successful Indian para athlete ever. The 35-year-old, a left-hand amputee, is the only Indian para athlete to have won two gold medals in the Paralympics, the earlier one being the yellow metal he won in 2004 Athens.

Sardar, on the other hand, has been an ever-present pivot in Hockey India's recent resurgence. He made his debut for India in the junior team during India's tour to Poland in 2003 04.

In 2006, he graduated to the senior side making debut against Pakistan. Known for his high fitness levels not only in India but worldwide, Sardar was included in the 18-men FIH All Star team in 2010 and 2011.

He was the youngest player to captain the Indian team when he led the side at the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. He has also received the Arjuna Award in 2012 and Padma Shri in 2015.

The awards selection committee has listed 17 names for the Arjuna award.

The list includes cricketer men's team Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara, women's team World Cup star Harmanpreet Kaur, Paralympic medallists Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Bhati, golfer SSP Chawrasia and hockey player S V Sunil.

The Sports Ministery, however, is yet to confirm the names.

Last year, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and Jitu Rai were honoured with the Khel Ratna awards. It was the first time the Khel Ratna was awarded to four sportspersons.

TAGS

Devendra JhajhariaSardar SinghRajiv Gandhi Khel RatnaSports MinistrySports awardssports news

From Zee News

SL vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes third fastest Indian batsman to score 4000 Test runs; goes past Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes third fastest Indian b...

Andre De Grasse, triple Olympic medallist, pulls out of World Championships
Other Sports

Andre De Grasse, triple Olympic medallist, pulls out of Wo...

David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia reaches consensus with Australian Cricketers’ Association on pay deal
cricket

David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia rea...

WATCH: KL Rahul puts DRS to use, survives LBW to slam 6th consecutive fifty in Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul puts DRS to use, survives LBW to slam 6th c...

Here is what Sourav Ganguly said on Ravi Shastri’s comment on comparison between current team and teams of the past
cricket

Here is what Sourav Ganguly said on Ravi Shastri’s comment...

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to register six consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 2nd Test: KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener t...

Umar Akmal snubbed by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in list of probables for Sri Lanka series
cricket

Umar Akmal snubbed by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur in list...

WATCH: Yuki Bhambri outplays defending champion Gael Monfils at ATP Citi Open
Tennis

WATCH: Yuki Bhambri outplays defending champion Gael Monfil...

BCCI ignores Mithali Raj&#039;s name for Khel Ratna; recommends ​Cheteshwar Pujara and Harmanpreet Kaur for Arjuna award
cricket

BCCI ignores Mithali Raj's name for Khel Ratna; recomm...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video