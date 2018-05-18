Disappointing start for SSP Chawrasia in Belgium

Antwerp (Belgium): India's SSP Chawrasia opened with a below-par five-over 77 to make a disappointing start to his campaign at the inaugural Belgian Knockout golf tournament.

Chawrasia had two birdies, four bogeys and two doubles in his opening round at Rinkven International Golf Club. He will play his second round later in the day.

Meanwhile, Jorge Campillo set the clubhouse target on day two as the weekend began to take shape.

The innovative new format on the European Tour will see the field of 144 play stroke play for 36 holes. At the end of that, top 64 will advance to a nine-hole stroke play knockout, with the winner being crowned on Sunday after a total of 90 holes.

Spaniard Campillo carded a second consecutive 67 to get to eight-under and secure his place over the weekend with room to spare.

The top 16 players on Friday will be handed a seeding, meaning that if they finish on the same score as their opponent in the first knockout round, they will advance to the last 32.

Home hero Thomas Detry, Australian Dimitrios Papadatos, Frenchman Victor Perez and Dane Jeff Winther were all well placed for a seeding, two shots off the lead.