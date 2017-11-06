हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Dustin Johnson leads World Golf Ranking

US golfer Dustin Johnson continues to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 11.69 points while Spain's Jon Rahm stood fifth.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 06, 2017, 16:19 PM IST
Comments |
Dustin Johnson leads World Golf Ranking
Dustin Johnson (Reuters)

Madrid: US golfer Dustin Johnson continues to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 11.69 points while Spain's Jon Rahm stood fifth.

US golfers Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler came in second, third, seventh and 10th places respectively, reports Efe.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was placed fourth, followed by Spain's Jon Ram with 7.55 points.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) - 11.69 points

2. Jordan Spieth (USA) - 9.85

3. Justin Thomas (USA) - 9.08

4. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) - 8.57

5. Jon Rahm (Spain) - 7.55

6. Justin Rose (England) - 7.53

7. Brooks Koepka (USA) - 6.48

8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) - 6.45

9. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) - 6.40

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) - 6.24

Tags:
Dustin JohnsonGolfWorld golf rankingJordan SpiethRory McIlroyRickie Fowler
Next
Story

Beti ka khel dikhao: Why women's hockey Asia Cup wasn't live on TV

Trending