Dustin Johnson leads World Golf Ranking

Madrid: US golfer Dustin Johnson continues to lead the World Golf Ranking released on Monday with 11.69 points while Spain's Jon Rahm stood fifth.

US golfers Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler came in second, third, seventh and 10th places respectively, reports Efe.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was placed fourth, followed by Spain's Jon Ram with 7.55 points.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) - 11.69 points

2. Jordan Spieth (USA) - 9.85

3. Justin Thomas (USA) - 9.08

4. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) - 8.57

5. Jon Rahm (Spain) - 7.55

6. Justin Rose (England) - 7.53

7. Brooks Koepka (USA) - 6.48

8. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) - 6.45

9. Henrik Stenson (Sweden) - 6.40

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) - 6.24