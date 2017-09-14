Emmanuel Macron says Paris 2024 a `victory for France`

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hailed the decision to award the 2024 Olympics to Paris as a "victory for France".

Macron said after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) vote in Lima that rubber-stamped the historic double award of the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles that "the whole country must get behind" the event.

The IOC named Paris and Los Angeles as hosts for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics tonight, crowning two cities at the same time in a historic first for the embattled sports body.

Loud applause rang out at the Lima Convention Centre shortly after the IOC membership voted to approve a deal hashed out in July which arranged for Paris to be given 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

Paris and Los Angeles bid leaders joined International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on stage as the award was confirmed, embracing after an outcome hailed as a "win-win-win" by the IOC.

Both Paris and Los Angeles made final presentations to IOC delegates before the formality of the rubber-stamp vote was taken.

It marked the final act of a campaign that had been stripped of the usual intrigue ever since Paris and Los Angeles agreed to carve up 2024 and 2028 in July following encouragement from the IOC.

Paris 2024 officials hugged and cheered following the vote, basking in victory after three previous failed bids to land the 1992, 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

The 2024 Games will mark the third time Paris has staged the Olympics, coming exactly 100 years after they last hosted the Games.