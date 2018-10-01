F1: Twitter erupts with criticism as team orders gift Lewis Hamilton undeserved advantage

Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious in the Russian GP following an intense contest but admitted that the win gave him no solace, ranking it in the list of those conquests which gave him the least pride. The Britisher was handed an undeserved advantage after Mercedes opted to use team orders for instructing podium leader Valtteri Bottas to let him through following pressure from Sebastian Vettel.

The move paid off with Hamilton and Bottas finishing on the 1st and 2nd spot with the former enjoying a 50 point advantage over 3rd placed Vettel in the overall standings handing him a major advantage for the upcoming races.

However, fans have expressed their anger and disappointment at the decision hailing Bottas as the rightful winner. Some even went to the extent of calling for a suspension on team orders deeming them as nothing short of a hindrance towards the ultimate goal of aggressive, fair and competitive racing.

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting tweets regarding the issue with serious criticism levelled towards Hamilton:

Since when was being gifted a win considered sporting? I’ve been a life long F1 fan but it is so dull these days. Can’t imaging you’ll be celebrating this one, given you didn’t really win — Dean Warner (@deenwarner) September 30, 2018

I still say Valtteri was robbed @MercedesAMGF1 — Molly Percocet (@Mefika1) September 30, 2018

If Hamilton can’t win a race without team orders he’s not worthy of being a world champion the same goes for Vettel. As F1 followers we are being cheated of a good race — Carol Collins (@CarolCo65401918) September 30, 2018

Isn’t Hamilton able to win without Bottas‘ support?! Oh I forgot if he has a rival in own team he can’t win the world championship- remembering Nico Rosberg !! The team orders wreck Formula I ! It’s boring — da_hard (@DolceVendetta1) September 30, 2018

This kind of team orders should be forbidden! It reminds me when barrichello let Schumacher pass few meters before finish line — Nico C. Lagomarsino (@nclagomarsino) September 30, 2018

Hamilton was full of praise for his teammate hailing him for his selflessness. “He was an incredible gentleman,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “There are not many teammates who would do something like that.”

The action continues on October 7th with the Japanese GP all set to be battled out at the Suzuka Circuit.