हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russian Grand Prix

F1: Twitter erupts with criticism as team orders gift Lewis Hamilton undeserved advantage

Fans have expressed their anger and disappointment at the decision hailing Bottas as the rightful winner.    

F1: Twitter erupts with criticism as team orders gift Lewis Hamilton undeserved advantage
Image Credits: Reuters

Lewis Hamilton emerged victorious in the Russian GP following an intense contest but admitted that the win gave him no solace, ranking it in the list of those conquests which gave him the least pride. The Britisher was handed an undeserved advantage after Mercedes opted to use team orders for instructing podium leader Valtteri Bottas to let him through following pressure from Sebastian Vettel. 

The move paid off with Hamilton and Bottas finishing on the 1st and 2nd spot with the former enjoying a 50 point advantage over 3rd placed Vettel in the overall standings handing him a major advantage for the upcoming races.

However, fans have expressed their anger and disappointment at the decision hailing Bottas as the rightful winner. Some even went to the extent of calling for a suspension on team orders deeming them as nothing short of a hindrance towards the ultimate goal of aggressive, fair and competitive racing. 

Let's take a look at some of the most interesting tweets regarding the issue with serious criticism levelled towards Hamilton: 

Hamilton was full of praise for his teammate hailing him for his selflessness. “He was an incredible gentleman,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “There are not many teammates who would do something like that.”

The action continues on October 7th with the Japanese GP all set to be battled out at the Suzuka Circuit. 

Tags:
Russian Grand PrixLewis HamiltonValtteri BottasSebastian Vettel

Must Watch