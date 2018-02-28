Fernando Alonso praises F1 car developments, new technology

Barcelona: Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso compared the F1 race cars to a "laboratory", stressing that the vehicles generate and incorporate an unimaginable amount of data.

At a Mobile World Congress session entitled 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution', Alonso affirmed that the world is changing quickly and stressed that, for this reason, Formula One has virtually unlimited resources within its reach that can be tapped, reports Efe.

He explained that viewers at home only see the F1 cars running on their TV screens, but they cannot imagine the incredible number of things a car does every second.

The two-time world champion stressed how the vehicles he has driven have evolved since the start of his professional career 17 seasons ago.

He also highlighted the work of the engineers on his McLaren team and explained that before each race up to 20,000 simulations are carried out.