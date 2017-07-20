close
FIA chooses Halo frontal cockpit protection for 2018 Formula One season

While Halo`s frontal cockpit protection was tested at least once by all Formula One teams during the free practice in 2016, Escudo`s has been trialled just once by Ferrari`s German Sebastian Vettel in the first free session for British GP, according to reports.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 18:44
FIA chooses Halo frontal cockpit protection for 2018 Formula One season

Geneva: Formula One Strategy Group has chosen Halo frontal cockpit for 2018, the International Automobile Federation announced.

Halo and Escudo were the options FIA had to provide additional frontal protection for Formula One drivers, reports Efe.

"FIA confirms the introduction of the Halo for 2018. With the support of the teams, certain features of its design will be further enhanced," FIA announced on its website on Wednesday.

"Having developed and evaluated a large number of devices over the past five years, it had become clear that the Halo presents the best overall safety performance," it added.

While Halo`s frontal cockpit protection was tested at least once by all Formula One teams during the free practice in 2016, Escudo`s has been trialled just once by Ferrari`s German Sebastian Vettel in the first free session for British GP, according to Motor Sport Magazine.

TAGS

Formula OneHalo cockpitF1FIAsports news

