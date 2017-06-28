close
FIA to re-examine Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton collision in Baku

Race stewards imposed a 10-second stop-go penalty on Vettel, Ferrari`s championship leader, after he hit the back of race leader Hamilton`s car and then angrily banged wheels while they were waiting for the safety car to return to the pits.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 23:07
London: Formula One`s governing body is to re-examine Sunday`s Azerbaijan Grand Prix collision between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton and could take further action, the FIA said on Wednesday.

Race stewards imposed a 10-second stop-go penalty on Vettel, Ferrari`s championship leader, after he hit the back of race leader Hamilton`s car and then angrily banged wheels while they were waiting for the safety car to return to the pits.

Some commentators felt the German had got off lightly for what they saw as a case of `road rage`, with Vettel ultimately finishing ahead of Hamilton and extending his overall lead to 14 points.

Vettel accused Hamilton of `brake testing` him by suddenly slowing but the FIA said on Sunday that the data showed the Briton had "maintained a consistent speed and behaved in the same manner on that occasion as in all the other re-starts during the race". 

