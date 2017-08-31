close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers - France vs. Netherlands, Uruguay vs. Argentina: Live telecast in IST and streaming

It is a good bouquet of matches that will be shown in India. In all, there will be eight of them with France vs. Netherlands and Uruguay vs. Argentina being probably the two most high-profile games.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 15:04
FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers - France vs. Netherlands, Uruguay vs. Argentina: Live telecast in IST and streaming

New Delhi: There are several matches lined up on Thursday night/ Friday morning as far as the qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2018 go. Several qualifying games will be telecast in India. There will also be live streaming available for these matches.  

The games will be shown on the Sony Ten network. It is a good bouquet of matches that will be shown in India. In all, there will be eight of them with France vs. Netherlands and Uruguay vs. Argentina being probably the two most high-profile games.

Here are the details on how to catch the matches in India:

Matches, telecast channels and timings in IST:

Belgium vs. Gibraltar - Sony Espn - 12 am IST

Portugal vs. Faroe Islands - Sony Ten 1 - 1:30 am IST

Chile vs. Paraguay - Sony Ten 1 - 4:00 am IST

Brazil vs. Ecuador Sony Ten 1 - 6.30 am IST

France vs. Netherlands - Sony Ten 2 - 12.30 am IST

Venezuela vs. Colombia - Sony Ten 2 - 2.30 am IST

Uruguay vs. Argentina - Sony Ten 2 - 5 am IST

Peru vs. Bolivia - Sony Ten 2 - 8 am IST

Live streaming:

Meanwhile, the live streaming of the matches will be available on Sonyliv.com.

TAGS

FIFA 2018 qualifiersLive streaminglive telecast in ist

From Zee News

Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in congratulating MS Dhoni ahead of his 300th ODI
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in congratulating MS Dhoni a...

Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 300th match, we look at five ODI world records held by him
cricket

Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 300th match, we look at five ODI world...

Milestone-man MS Dhoni practices power-hitting ahead of 300th ODI – Watch
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Milestone-man MS Dhoni practices power-hitting ahead of 300...

Live India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Colombo: Kohli, Rohit take India past 100-run mark
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Live India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Colombo: Kohli, Rohit take...

ICC Test Rankings: David Warner returns to Top 10, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope gain big
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: David Warner returns to Top 10, Kraigg B...

Transfer Deadline Day: 5 key signings likely to be completed in European football
Football

Transfer Deadline Day: 5 key signings likely to be complete...

Selectors should give MS Dhoni assurance of World Cup spot: Virender Sehwag
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Selectors should give MS Dhoni assurance of World Cup spot:...

Will grab opportunity with both hands: Shardul Thakur on possible ODI debut against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Will grab opportunity with both hands: Shardul Thakur on po...

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan to appeal against 5-year ban
cricket

Pakistani cricketer Sharjeel Khan to appeal against 5-year...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video