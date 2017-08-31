FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers - France vs. Netherlands, Uruguay vs. Argentina: Live telecast in IST and streaming

New Delhi: There are several matches lined up on Thursday night/ Friday morning as far as the qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2018 go. Several qualifying games will be telecast in India. There will also be live streaming available for these matches.

The games will be shown on the Sony Ten network. It is a good bouquet of matches that will be shown in India. In all, there will be eight of them with France vs. Netherlands and Uruguay vs. Argentina being probably the two most high-profile games.

Here are the details on how to catch the matches in India:

Matches, telecast channels and timings in IST:

Belgium vs. Gibraltar - Sony Espn - 12 am IST

Portugal vs. Faroe Islands - Sony Ten 1 - 1:30 am IST

Chile vs. Paraguay - Sony Ten 1 - 4:00 am IST

Brazil vs. Ecuador Sony Ten 1 - 6.30 am IST

France vs. Netherlands - Sony Ten 2 - 12.30 am IST

Venezuela vs. Colombia - Sony Ten 2 - 2.30 am IST

Uruguay vs. Argentina - Sony Ten 2 - 5 am IST

Peru vs. Bolivia - Sony Ten 2 - 8 am IST

Live streaming:

Meanwhile, the live streaming of the matches will be available on Sonyliv.com.