close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor to wear lighter gloves

Lighter gloves carry less padding over the knuckles, potentially making for a more explosive spectacle.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 00:36
Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor to wear lighter gloves

Las Vegas: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be allowed to wear lighter gloves when they clash in their Las Vegas superfight this month, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) approved a request from both fighters to switch from 10-ounce (283-gram) to eight ounce gloves, despite concerns raised by safety experts.

Lighter gloves carry less padding over the knuckles, potentially making for a more explosive spectacle.

NSAC rules mandate that 10-ounce gloves are used in any bout over 147 pounds. However former welterweight king Mayweather and UFC star McGregor, who clash on August 26, are to fight at a 154-pound limit.

The Association of Ringside Physicians urged NSAC not to waive its glove regulations for the McGregor-Mayweather fight.

"This is a bout that has already been set at a specified weight class," the physician chairman Raymond Monsell wrote in a letter released on Tuesday.

"Unless there is scientific evidence to support the view that such a change might improve the safety of this bout, we strongly caution against allowing current regulations to be overruled.

"To do so would also set a precedent for future bouts."

TAGS

Floyd MayweatherConor McGregorboxing gloveLas Vegassuperfightsports news

From Zee News

Arsenal risk losing Alexis Sanchez for free, Arsene Wenger says
English Premier LeagueFootball

Arsenal risk losing Alexis Sanchez for free, Arsene Wenger...

Kei Nishikori to miss rest of season with wrist injury
Tennis

Kei Nishikori to miss rest of season with wrist injury

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in focus as FIFA announces nominees for 2017 Football Awards today​
Football

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in focus as FIFA announces...

Saint Louis Rapid &amp; Blitz: Viswanathan Anand draws with Garry Kasparov in &#039;clash of the titans&#039;
Other Sports

Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz: Viswanathan Anand draws with...

COA report on top BCCI office bearers&#039; expenses grabs eyeballs
cricket

COA report on top BCCI office bearers' expenses grabs...

PKL 2017: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas play out tie; Gujarat Fortunegiants outclass Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas play out tie; G...

Spanish Football Federation rejects Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s appeal against five-game ban
Football

Spanish Football Federation rejects Cristiano Ronaldo'...

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur verbally abused him in front of Inzamam-ul-Haq
cricket

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur verbally abused him in fron...

India&#039;s pace spearhead Mohammed Shami promises more success, hails family-like team atmosphere
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami promises more su...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video