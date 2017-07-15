close
Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor wrap up profane PR tour in London

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 08:37
Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor wrap up profane PR tour in London
Reuters

London: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor wrapped up the four-day promotional tour for their boxing match in Las Vegas in August with another foul-mouthed press conference, this time in front of thousands of fans at the Wembley Arena in London.

The undefeated American Mayweather and the UFC lightweight champ McGregor of Ireland traded many of the same crude jibes used at previous events in Los Angeles, Toronto and New York. After a four-day war of words, the focus now switches to the fight itself.

Celebrating his 29th birthday and wearing another sharp suit, McGregor once again spoke first, and he wasted no time firing insults at Mayweather and his team as he strutted around the three-sided boxing ring set up for the event.

"Let`s get it straight. The bullshit is now over. In six weeks I`m gonna sleep this fool, and when I sleep him, I`m going to bounce his head off the canvas as well," a jubilant McGregor told a noisy, partisan crowd mostly made up of his fans.

When Mayweather got on the mic he was booed relentlessly, the crowd chanting abuse and taunting the 40-year-old over his unpaid taxes, but he appeared unfazed.

"I`m the teacher. August 26th, I`m gonna take you to school," Mayweather roared before taunting McGregor about his submission loss to Nate Diaz in 2016.

After both sides added to the pile of homophobic, racial and misogynistic slurs aired all week with another round of profanities, the two finally squared off before taking a handful of questions from media members that eased the tension somewhat.

Both fighters now return to their respective training camps to prepare for the fight itself, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26.

