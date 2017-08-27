Floyd Mayweather earned at least ₹37 Lakhs per second in Conor McGregor fight

New Delhi: In what has been dubbed as the 'richest fight in the history of boxing' boxing legend a merciless Floyd Mayweather defeated Mixed Martial Arts champion Conor McGregor in a 10-round bout that lasted for around 30 minutes, owing to a technical knockout. And ergo, the American inked his name into eternity by surpassing boxing great Rocky Marciano`s 49-0 record. But what will amaze you more is how much he earned...in terms of per-second.

Mayweather was slated to earn $100 million (₹640 crore) for the Sunday's Superfight against McGregor. The final amount after the match would also include revenue picked up from pay-per-view receipts, foreign sales and others.

Ergo, keeping an estimation in mind, the boxing legend earned a whopping ₹37.7 lakh ($59,000) per second during his match against the Irish man. Well, it lasted for 30 long minutes, which is 1800 seconds.

Speaking about the bout, McGregor came out rampaging over his openent, but Mayweather's defensive techiniques paid off for the first three rounds. With the bell ringing for the fourth round, Mayweather changed techniques and went all fury over the UFC champion, wearing him out. A fatigued McGregor failed to hold on much as the American emerged victorious on grounds of technical knockout