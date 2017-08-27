close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Floyd Mayweather retires again after bettering Rocky Marciano’s record

Mayweather will now head into what he says is a permanent retirement with a perfect 50-0 record, one better than heavyweight legend Marciano.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 11:15
Floyd Mayweather retires again after bettering Rocky Marciano’s record

Nevada: Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage here Saturday to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory.

Former welterweight boxing champion Mayweather, who had emerged from a two-year retirement to take on the Irish mixed martial arts star, took his time to get going before dominating.

The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene and declare a technical knockout.

Mayweather will now head into what he says is a permanent retirement with a perfect 50-0 record, one better than heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano.

The American is also expected to be around $200 million wealthier, taking his career earnings to around $1 billion.

McGregor, who was an unemployed former plumber four years ago before emerging as one of the biggest stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is expected to earn around $100 million.

TAGS

Floyd MayweatherRetiresRocky Marciano

From Zee News

US Open: Roger Federer unconcerned by mounting injury toll
Tennis

US Open: Roger Federer unconcerned by mounting injury toll

MS Dhoni proves that experience can&#039;t be bought or sold, tweets Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni proves that experience can't be bought or sol...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 27: Details of matches, timings, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 27: Details of matches, tim...

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by technical knockout
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by technical knockout...

India boxers make winning start at world championships
Other Sports

India boxers make winning start at world championships

Sports Ministry withdraws Heera Nand Kataria&#039;s name for Dronacharya award
Other Sports

Sports Ministry withdraws Heera Nand Kataria's name fo...

PV Sindhu’s final at world championships: Date, time, venue
Badminton

PV Sindhu’s final at world championships: Date, time, venue

Hardik Pandya recovers in time for India-Sri Lanka third ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya recovers in time for India-Sri Lanka third OD...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video