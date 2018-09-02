हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harshita Tomar

For Asian games bronze, sailor Harshita Tomar gets Rs 50 lakh reward from Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for Asian Games medallist Harshita Tomar. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Harshita Tomar had bagged a bronze medal in the Sailing at the 2018 Asian Games. Tomar scored 62 net points after race 12 in the mixed Open Laser 4.7 to finish third in the final. The 16-year-old sailor from Hoshangabad (MP) became the second youngest Indian to win a medal at the ongoing Games. 

Chief Minister Chouhan, while announcing the award, said Tomar had made her state proud, he tweeted, "Madhya Pradesh's daughter Harshita Tomar has won a bronze medal in mixed open laser 4.7 sailing competition at Asian Games. It is indeed a very proud moment for all of us. Heartiest Congratulations to the 16-year-old for a marvellous performance." 

India’s Sailing contingent clinched two more medals at the Games. Varsha Gautham-Sweta Shervegar won silver in Women’s 49er Fx while Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa added bronze in Men’s 49er. It was India’s best-ever performance after 36 years. India had won a gold in Fireball, silver in Enterprise and a bronze in Wind-Glide at the 1982 Games held in Delhi. 

India concluded the 2018 Asian Games at the 8th rank with 69 medals (15 gold, 24 silver, 30 Bronze), achieving its best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games. They had bagged 65 medals in the 2010 Guangzhou Games (China). The Indian contingent also equalled their 67-year-old record of best gold medal haul and surpassed 1982’s (19 silver) best silver medal haul. 

