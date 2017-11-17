Former world No. 1 golfer Luke Donald in hospital after heart scare

Former world number one Luke Donald was admitted to a Georgia hospital after feeling prolonged chests pains, the English golfer said in a social media post on Thursday.

Donald was scheduled to play the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic but pulled out before the first round in Sea Island and later used Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing a hospital gown.

“Well that wasn’t quite the finish to my year I had in mind!!” he wrote.

“Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse. After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at. After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully.”

Donald, 39, a four-time European Ryder Cup member, has won 13 times globally. He topped the world rankings for a total of 56 weeks between 2011 and 2012.