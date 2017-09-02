From Gautam Gambhir to Mesut Ozil, sports stars wish 'Eid Mubarak' to fans

New Delhi: It is Eid ul-Adha and celebrities and common folk alike are wishing all Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak is a traditional Muslim greeting reserved for use on the festivals of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Adha is also called the feast of the sacrifice. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son when commanded to do so by God.

While Muslims across the country and the world gear up to feast and celebrate the holy festival, sports stars took to Twitter to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

May your Eid be filled with the love of family and the joy of friends. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/uWJ6Lgl6Im — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 2, 2017

Eid Mubarak everyone...

May ALLAH bless you all... — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) September 2, 2017

#EidMubarak to all celebrating.

May there be peace ,love and harmony. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017

May the festival bring sweetness n smiles. Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/f5iwpyip9D — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) September 2, 2017

Liverpool FC would like to wish Eid Mubarak to all Reds fans celebrating around the world today #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/tDy0WllAWA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to everyone. Peace and prosperity, love and forgiveness — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 1, 2017

#ACMilan wishes Eid Mubarak to all Red and Black fans celebrating around the world today #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/JooQYR5C4l — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 1, 2017

I love you all eid mubarak — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all the muslims around the world may allah bless you all — Samir Nasri Official (@SamNasri19) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all City fans celebrating today! #mancity pic.twitter.com/onbHfFhybd — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim followers around the world! #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/jV7VVohdRf — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters all over the world! Have a great day! #EidAlAdha — Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) September 1, 2017

Doston, #Eid Mubarak from my family to yours. Let's remember the real meaning of Eid and help those in need. — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating #EidAlAdha. Peace and love to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/A9J8dkedZK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 2, 2017

Wishing all Muslims around the world, a very happy and blessed Eid. May the Almighty shower his blessing on all of us. #EidMubarak — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 1, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all those who are celebrating today! #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/IOGxuuQS6B — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2017

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! Only one piece of pls not the whole one enjoy — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 1, 2017

Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/zNjVsboMRB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 1, 2017

To all those celebrating around the world #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/aWZmArz1df — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 1, 2017

Here's wishing Eid Mubarak to everyone from our side as well.