From Gautam Gambhir to Mesut Ozil, sports stars wish 'Eid Mubarak' to fans

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 10:53
From Gautam Gambhir to Mesut Ozil, sports stars wish &#039;Eid Mubarak&#039; to fans
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: It is Eid ul-Adha and celebrities and common folk alike are wishing all Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak is a traditional Muslim greeting reserved for use on the festivals of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Adha is also called the feast of the sacrifice. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son when commanded to do so by God.

While Muslims across the country and the world gear up to feast and celebrate the holy festival, sports stars took to Twitter to wish "Eid Mubarak" to all and sundry.

Here's wishing Eid Mubarak to everyone from our side as well.

TAGS

Mesut OzilGautam GambhirEid Mubaraksports newscricket newsLiverpoolchelseaFIFAPremier LeagueEid 2017

