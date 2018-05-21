हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
G Sathiyan

G Sathiyan-Sanil Shetty settle for doubles table tennis silver in Thailand

The Indian duo of G Sathiyan and Sanil Shetty finished its campaign at the Thailand Open table tennis event with a silver in men's doubles.

G Sathiyan-Sanil Shetty settle for doubles table tennis silver in Thailand
G Sathiyan and his partner Sanil Shetty were impressive at the Thailand Open. (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian duo of G Sathiyan and Sanil Shetty finished its campaign at the Thailand Open table tennis event with a silver in men's doubles.

Sathiyan and Sanil sailed through the opening rounds, first beating Japan 3-1 and then Malaysia 3-0 to storm into the semifinals.

They faced another Indian pair, represented by Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, in the semifinals which proved to be a close 3-2 affair.

In the final, the Indian duo ran into Tobias Hippler and Kilian Ort of Germany. Sathiyan and Sanil won the first game 11-9 but fell short in the next three games, losing 12-14, 9-11, 7-11, to settle for silver. 

Tags:
G SathiyanSanil ShettyThailand OpenTable TennisJapanMalaysia
Next
Story

Strong finish puts a smile on Anirban Lahiri's face; 21-year-old Aaron Wise wins Dallas title

Must Watch