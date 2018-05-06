Gagan Narang-Pooja Ghatkar win silver medal in Czech Republic shooting meet

New Delhi: Olympic medallist Gagan Narang made a fine comeback to the 10m air rifle event as he combined with young Pooja Ghatkar to win the mixed team silver medal in the Grand Prix of Liberation international shooting competition in Pilsen, Czech Republic on Sunday.

Having topped the qualification with 833.2 points, with Pooja shooting 413.5 and Gagan 419.7, the Indian pair came close to overtaking Jurate Cesynaite and Karolis Girulis for the gold, before missing the target by 1.3 point.

P. Shri Nivetha and Amanpreet Singh claimed the mixed air pistol silver after having topped qualification with a score of 775.

Earlier in the tournament, Mihika Poore bagged the women's air rifle gold while a day before that, Shri Nivetha Paramanantham clinched the gold medal in the women's air pistol after topping the qualification.

In men's rifle 3-position, Narang shot 1,157 to finish 35th.

In men's rapid fire pistol, Arpit Goel was the best among the Indians as he shot 569 for the 18th spot.