Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to cancer-stricken Indian boxer Dingko Singh
Gambhir, who also mentioned that he would not like to publicise or advertise about what he is doing, appealed his fans on Twitter to help the boxer's family.
New Delhi: Veteran Indian left-hander Gautam Gambhir, who is known to take a strong stand on social issues, has come forward to help 1998 Asian Games gold medallist Dingko Singh, who has been suffering from bile duct cancer.
It was previously reported that Singh, who has been battling from the disease from quite some time, has been struggling financially. He also went through Chemotherapy on Tuesday at Imphal, and it has been found that 70% of his liver has been removed.
Gambhir, one of India's finest left-handed batsmen, came forward to help the boxing champion by extending financial support. The Delhi batsman also said that there there were many ways the boxer could be helped by the country.
“We must take care of our champions jst as they make us proud. Help Asian Games Gold winner by sending a text to Babai-his wife at 8131830664,” the 35-year-old tweeted.
We must take care of our champions jst as they make us proud. Help Asian Games Gold winner by sending a text to Babai-his wife at 8131830664 pic.twitter.com/ryn0fqeI7c
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 5, 2017
It remains to be seen whether other sportspersons will come out in support of Dingko, who has won several laurels for the country.
Dingko has also received the Arjuna award along with the Padma Shri.
