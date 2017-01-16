Geeta Phogat comes to rescue of Zaira Wasim; hits out at trolls, asks actress not to apologise
She is a very good human being in real life too, said Geeta Phogat.
New Delhi: Actress Zaira Wasim Khan, who beautifully played the role of young Geeta Phogat in recently released Bollywood movie Dangal, published a public apology on Facebook after being trolled on social media for meeting Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Seeing Zaira become a subject of even severe criticism for her apology, Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat jumped to the defense of the girl.
Phogat told CNN-News18, “She is a very good human being in real life too.” Geeta's sister Babita also spoke on the issue to ANI, saying "she shouldn't be scared as the nation is with her."
“There is no need for Zaira to issue an apology. She has not done anything wrong. We have made the nation proud by winning medals. It is a proud moment for the citizens of the country. Zaira has worked hard to play my role,” said Geeta.
“I had met her during the shootings. And, after that we have met so many times. Zaira is a simple girl. She used to ask about how we fought in wrestling. She has done wonderful wrestling in the movie.” Speaking about the public apology by Zaira, Geeta said, “She is hurt and that is the reason why she has apologised. Everyone should be proud.”
Zaira's apology made people question on Twitter whether the actress was forced into releasing such apology and backtrack on her stance, but there are several others who came out to support the actress too.
In the open letter, Zaira stated, “I hope people still remember that I’m just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.”
