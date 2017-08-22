close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Geeta Phogat poses with her new Range Rover, says hardwork always pays off

Geeta recently took to her instagram account to share a picture of her new Range Rover car.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 14:42
Geeta Phogat poses with her new Range Rover, says hardwork always pays off
Courtesy: Instagram (geetaphogat)z

New Delhi: Famed Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat has won many laurels for the country with her stupendous performances. Though majority of the Indian population came to know of fer contributions after the movie Dangal was relseased, they didn't shy away from showering love and blessing to the Indian wrestler after coming to know about her achievements, albeit a little late.

Geeta recently took to her instagram account to share a picture of her new Range Rover car, with caption, "Hard work always pays off love with our new Car #rangeroverevoque #landrover @landrover_in," Geeta captioned the picture.

 

Hard work always pays off love with our new Car #rangeroverevoque #landrover @landrover_in

A post shared by geeta phogat (@geetaphogat) on

Geeta has achieved numerous medals, trophies and titles in her wrestling career till date. She clinched her first ever gold medal in women’s wrestling in the 55kg freestyle category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. She also won a gold medal in the 2009 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship.

After her success in 2010 Commonwealth Games, she qualified for the 2012 London Olympics but couldn't go the distance after losing her opening match to Canada's Tonya Verbeek.

TAGS

Geeta PhogatRange RoverGeeta Phogat carWrestling News

From Zee News

Winners of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand awards announced
Other Sports

Winners of Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand awa...

Jude Felix Sebastian named coach of junior India Hockey team
Other Sports

Jude Felix Sebastian named coach of junior India Hockey tea...

Virat Kohli in touching distance to leapfrog Faf du Plesis, Joe Root as top-scorer of the year in ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli in touching distance to leapfrog Faf du Plesis,...

WATCH: Virat Kohli times shot to perfection, hits Lakshan Sandakan for straight six
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli times shot to perfection, hits Lakshan S...

Kieron Pollard stops short of doing a Vinoo Mankad in CPL T20 encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors
cricket

Kieron Pollard stops short of doing a Vinoo Mankad in CPL T...

WATCH: WWE champion Jinder Mahal&#039;s special message for India post victory over Shinsuke Nakamura
Other Sports

WATCH: WWE champion Jinder Mahal's special message for...

Alastair Cook looks set to knock Virat Kohli out of top 5 in ICC Test Rankings
cricket

Alastair Cook looks set to knock Virat Kohli out of top 5 i...

Conor McGregor win would be &#039;dreadful&#039; for boxing, says Jeff Horn
Other Sports

Conor McGregor win would be 'dreadful' for boxing...

WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi shows unique celebration after dismissing Glenn Phillips in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi shows unique celebration after dismis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video