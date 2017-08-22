Geeta Phogat poses with her new Range Rover, says hardwork always pays off

New Delhi: Famed Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat has won many laurels for the country with her stupendous performances. Though majority of the Indian population came to know of fer contributions after the movie Dangal was relseased, they didn't shy away from showering love and blessing to the Indian wrestler after coming to know about her achievements, albeit a little late.

Geeta recently took to her instagram account to share a picture of her new Range Rover car, with caption, "Hard work always pays off love with our new Car #rangeroverevoque #landrover @landrover_in," Geeta captioned the picture.

Geeta has achieved numerous medals, trophies and titles in her wrestling career till date. She clinched her first ever gold medal in women’s wrestling in the 55kg freestyle category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. She also won a gold medal in the 2009 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship.

After her success in 2010 Commonwealth Games, she qualified for the 2012 London Olympics but couldn't go the distance after losing her opening match to Canada's Tonya Verbeek.