Geeta will shine at Asian Games and Olympics, predicts Ritu Phogat

New Delhi: Upcoming wrestler Ritu Phogat on Monday came out in support of her elder sister Geeta Phogat and asserted that, despite failing to qualify for the Commonwealth Games, she will prove her mettle at the Asian Games and 2020 Olympics.

Geeta failed to book a spot in the Indian squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games after losing to Pooja Dhanda in the trials for the women's 57 kg category.

Ritu also insisted that the recent fame earned by Geeta due to the Bollywood movie 'Dangal' and television reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has not distracted the two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist and she is determined to prove herself in future.

"No, nothing like that. This is wrestling... in a second your move can be changed. It was the same with Geeta. The qualifying match changed in the final 10 seconds and she could not make it to the Commonwealth Games," Ritu told IANS.

"But then there is Asian Games this year and Olympics to prove," the 2016 Commonwealth Championship gold medallist added.

The 23-year-old who will ply her trade for debutants Veer Marathas in the PWL season three said her side - consisting of Marwa Amri (Tunisia), Shravan (India), Ritu Malik (India), Amit Dhankar (India), Praveen Rana (India), Vasilisa Marzaliuk (Belarus), Georgi Ketoev (Armenia) and Levan Berianidze (Armenia) - is a strong unit and they are determined to clinch the title.

"Our team is very good. We want to give our cent per cent and hopefully we will win the Pro Wrestling League title at the end of the season," Ritu asserted.

The 2017 Asian Championships bronze medallist also said that the current year will be crucial but playing and practising along with the World Champions and Olympic medallist in the PWL will help her gain confidence for the upcoming tournaments.

However, she said her main target was to prepare and perform well in the 2020 Olympics.

"This is year is very important. We will fight against the World Champions and Olympic medallists in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) and that will help us in the upcoming tournaments," Ritu said.

"Practising alongside the World Champions and Olympic medallists also gives us better confidence to perform better in our bouts," she added.

"But our main target is the 2020 Olympics and we will be prepared for it."