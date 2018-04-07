Gold Coast CWG 2018: Indian eves outshine Fiji in lawn bowls Fours play

Gold Coast: The Indian women's team outplayed Fiji 24-9 in lawn bowls Fours Sectional Play event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian team comprising Farzana Khan, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia now occupy the second place in section B behind Malta and look good to qualify forward.

Meanwhile, in men's pairs Sectional Play, India lost 7-17 to Norfolk Island at the Broadbeach here.

Earlier, India defeated South Africa 18-17 in men's Triples Sectional Play.

The team comprising Chandan Singh, Sunil Bahdur and Dinesh Kumar, started slowly but picked pace gradually to occupy the third place in Section A behind England and Wales.

In women's singles sectional play, India's Pinki beat Niue's Pauline Blumsky 21-9.