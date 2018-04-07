Gold Coast CWG 2018: Swimmer Srihari enters men's 50m backstroke semis

Gold Coast: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj entered the semi-finals of men's 50-metre backstroke event at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

Srihari recorded a time of 26.47 seconds to qualify in the 9th spot among 16 qualifiers in his category.

Separately, Indian weightlifters continued to dominate at the 21st CWG in Australia's Gold Coast with the veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam winning a Gold in the men's 77-kg event on Saturday.

Sivalingam won the third gold medal for India in weightlifting as he lifted 317 kg in total, 144 kg in Snatch and 173 kg in Clean-and-Jerk in Men’s 77 kg weightlifting event here.

It is his 2nd consecutive gold medal at Games, as he secured the gold in Glasgow in 2014, as well.

It is India’s 5th medal so far in Commonwealth Games 2018, and all of them have come in weightlifting so far.

He faced a stiff competition from England’s Jack Oliver who remained at the second position, after a difficult clean-and-jerk round.

England's Jack Oliver took silver with a total of 312 kg while Francois Etoundi ensured bronze for hosts Australia with 305.