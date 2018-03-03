Golf: Amandeep Drall best Indian at T-44th in New South Wales Open

Australia: Amandeep Drall (72) was the best Indian at Tied-44th while Sharmila Nicollet (74) and Gaurika Bishnoi (76) were Tied 50th and 58th respectively after the third round of the Women's New South Wales Open here today.

Amandeep seemed set for a fine 2-under round before she courted disaster on the closing Par- 4 18th. That saw her drop to 72. In contrast, Sharmila was five-over through 12 holes, before she found her only two birdies of the day that saw her finish at 74 while Gaurika had five bogeys and no birdies.

Meanwhile, England's Meghan MacLaren fired her best score on the Ladies European Tour a six-under-par 65 to move to 10-under-par and take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

The 23-year-old from Rushton in Northamptonshire carded eight birdies and two bogeys in fine conditions on day three at Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

Meghan is two ahead of Norwegian rookie Marita Engzelius, with Australian Rebecca Artis, Thailand's Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras and Silvia Ba'on three strokes further back in, tied third.

The other challengers will include Austrian Sarah Schober, whose 65 equaled the low round of the day, Australians Sarah Kemp and Jihye Park, Lydia Hall from Wales, Germany's Olivia Cowan and Camilla Lennarth from Sweden. All of them will start the last day six strokes back.

Due to the threat of afternoon thunderstorms, there will be earlier tee times for the final round and the leading three-ball of MacLaren, Engzelius and Artis will start at the 8.54am local time.