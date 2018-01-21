Golf: Sergio Garcia wins Singapore Open, Shiv Kapur finishes tied 23rd

Sentosa: Spain's Sergio Garcia won the $1 million SMBC Singapore open here on Sunday while Indian golfer Shiv Kapur finished tied 23rd after a disappointing three-over in the final round and his compatriots Jyoti Randhawa and Gaganjeet Bhullar shared the 27th spot.

Shiv totalled two-under 282 (70-67-71-74) - one stroke ahead of Randhawa and Bhullar - after four days of competition at the Sentosa Golf Club`s Serapong course.

Arjun Atwal was joint 47th with a total of two-over 286 (73-67-74-72), while S Chikka shared the 60th position on five-over 289 total.

Winner Garcia carded a three-under 68 to record a dominant five-shot victory. He got a four-day total of 14-under 270 (66-70-66-68).

The 2017 Masters Tournament champion built his one-shot lead at the start of round four into a five-shot advantage after nine holes.

Garcia`s day got off to a great start as he birdied the first hole. He went on to score two more in quick succession before the turn, on holes seven and eight. The Spaniard switched to cruise control for the remainder of the round, carding nine consecutive pars to close the round.

"It may have looked easy, but it wasn`t easy. You still have to hit a lot of good shots out there," Garcia said in an Asian Tour release.

"It`s always great to start with a win, to do it here at this golf course against a good field in Asia on conditions that weren`t easy. Hopefully, I can ride on this momentum."

A final-round 71 earned Satoshi Kodaira of Japan a share of the second place. The six-time Japan Golf Tour winner played a roller-coaster round, highlighted by the fact that he only had eight pars out of the 18 holes.

Shaun Norris of South Africa had a round of two halves. He dropped two shots in his front nine but rallied and made three birdies on the back nine to card a 70 as well as to grab a share of the second place.

Thai pair of Jazz Janewattananond and Danthai Boonma finished tied-fourth to qualify for this year`s British Open Championship.