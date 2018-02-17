Golf: SSP Chawrasia slips on third day in Oman, three-way lead at top

Muscat: A treacherous back-nine saw Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia card a disappointing four-over 76 to lie tied 62nd after the third round of the inaugural NBO Oman Open on Saturday.

Chawrasia, starting the day in T-33 after two rounds, had two birdies against one bogey over the first nine holes.

Coming back, he bogeyed 10th and 11th before making up a shot on 12th with a birdie. He then slipped sharply with double bogeys on par-15 and Par-4 18th to finish the back nine in five-over 41. He is now two-over 218 for the tournament.

Shubhankar Sharma had earlier missed the cut.

Things were tight at the top, as Joost Luiten, Julien Guerrier and Matthew Southgate share a one-shot lead heading into the final round at Al Mouj Golf. As many as 13 players are within five shots of the lead.

France's Guerrier, Dutchman Luiten and England's Southgate led the way at 12 under, with another Englishman in Chris Wood a shot off the lead and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui at 10-under.

It was a strong leaderboard for France with Alexander Levy at 9-under in sixth place, a shot clear of countryman Matthieu Pavon and England's Andrew Johnston, who were Tied-7th.

There was a five-way tie for the lead at one point on the back nine and with perfect conditions expected once again for the final day.

Ryder Cup captain, Thomas Bjorn (67) was among those taking advantage of excellent conditions and he moved to T-16.